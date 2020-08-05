The Prince George County Police Department arrested three adults on Tuesday suspected of stealing money from gaming machines at several Prince George County businesses.
Officers arrested Tio M. Robinson, age 36, of Decatur, Ga.; Demekos Anthony Barkley, age 38, of Atlanta; and Ateilah Amatullah Janan Toon, age 27, of Charlotte, N.C. in connection with the robberies, which took place between the dates of July 19 and Aug. 1.
An investigation coordinated by the Sussex County Sheriff's Office determined that the trio had been traveling throughout southern states committing thefts from North Carolina to the Washington, D.C. area. In Prince George County, gaming machines were tampered with at three separate businesses, resulting in over $5,900 in cash stolen.
All three individuals were transported to Sussex County Jail and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses resulting from tampering and stealing of monies from gaming machines.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.
