A Hanover County man and avowed Ku Klux Klan leader who drove through a crowd at a Black Lives Matter protest in Henrico County in June was sentenced Monday to six years in jail.
Harry H. Rogers, 36, was convicted Monday of six misdemeanors and sentenced to 12 months for each. He still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident. Those three counts were certified Monday to a grand jury by the same Henrico County General District Court judge who found him guilty of four simple assaults, property damage and hit-and-run.
The felony charges will be heard by a grand jury in September.
Two people who were struck by Rogers testified. A third victim was only identified at John Doe.
The prosecution played Facebook Live video after the incident in which Rogers boasts of driving through the crowd.
“They scattered like cockroaches,” he said in the video. “It’s kind of funny if you ask me.”
The judge did not uphold hate crime enhancement on the four simple assault charges, agreeing with Rogers’ defense attorney, George Townsend, who argued that the three victims, all of whom are white, were not targeted because of their race. But the judge invoked the maximum sentence even without that enhancement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(11) comments
Hoping they add on another six years next month. That way you will have time to really develop significant relationships with your new pals. All of the bedtime Klan stories after the lights go out. So much to look forward to.
He better find a white supremacy gang fast when he enters those prison gates! This POS is going to need te protection!
Sure the guy is an idiot, but meanwhile thousands of looters, arsonists, and vandals roam our streets, with no consequences for their anarchy.
He basically confessed. And looters, arsonists and vandals do not generally set out to attempt murder.
RJ, you are forgetting the BLM member who shot two Richmond police officers!
I specifically said "do not generally set out to attempt murder." Emphasis on generally. The Klansman deliberately drove into the crowd, just as neo-Nazi and white supremacist James Fields Jr. did in Charlottesville in 2017, killing Heather Heyer.
Huh?????????????!!!!!!
Untrue. Have you been there, counted and observed? Or are you just repeating what your right wing masters tell you?
Stevenson,
The protesters who were arrested will get their day in court.....You have no idea what if any consequences they will face.....You are just chapped that one of your home boys got caught and sentenced.
Lube up and bend over Festus, you're in for a ride you never wanted to take, you racist POS
Now, Now be nice to the poor fellow. He did not come from good breading stock and choose the wrong path. I'm sure the corrections department will find him a good job in the laundry or kitchen where maybe he will learn a skill and come out a better member of society. :)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.