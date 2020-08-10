A Hanover County man and avowed Ku Klux Klan leader who drove through a crowd at a Black Lives Matter protest in Henrico County in June was sentenced Monday to six years in jail.

Harry H. Rogers, 36, was convicted Monday of six misdemeanors and sentenced to 12 months for each. He still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident. Those three counts were certified Monday to a grand jury by the same Henrico County General District Court judge who found him guilty of four simple assaults, property damage and hit-and-run.

The felony charges will be heard by a grand jury in September.

Two people who were struck by Rogers testified. A third victim was only identified at John Doe.

The prosecution played Facebook Live video after the incident in which Rogers boasts of driving through the crowd.

“They scattered like cockroaches,” he said in the video. “It’s kind of funny if you ask me.”

The judge did not uphold hate crime enhancement on the four simple assault charges, agreeing with Rogers’ defense attorney, George Townsend, who argued that the three victims, all of whom are white, were not targeted because of their race. But the judge invoked the maximum sentence even without that enhancement.

