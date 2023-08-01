Chesterfield fire officials are investigating two arson fire and are asking for the public's help.

The Henrico County Division of Fire at about 4:35 p.m. Saturday received a 911 call of an active fire on an abandoned dock on the James River.

After extinguishing the fire, they contacted the Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate. A large pile of trash was discovered to have been set on fire on top of an abandoned shipping port dock on the James River near Interstate 895 and Drewry’s Bluff.

As this area is only accessible by boat, the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for any boaters that were in the area around between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Should police officer names be kept secret? Chesterfield department says yes. The Chesterfield County police department is withholding nearly all of its police officers names from public view, arguing a novel interpretation of Virginia’s FOIA law and frustrating a local police oversight group.

Roughly about five hours later, the Chesterfield Fire & EMS and Chesterfield County Police departments responded at 9:12 a.m. to the 6200 block of Courage Trail in South Chesterfield for a reported structure fire.

Units arrived on scene to find several fires within a residential home actively under construction, causing significant damage.

The incident is in the central part of the county, near Iron Bridge Road and Centralia Road. The fire was determined to have started between the hours of 10 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office and Chesterfield County Police Department are asking for the public's assistance with information.

Anyone with information on these fires or any other crime should contact the Chesterfield County-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 Tips App at p3tips.com

29 photos from the Times-Dispatch archives