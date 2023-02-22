Detectives have arrested a man in connection with a house fire that killed a woman early Tuesday morning in Chesterfield County.

After a joint investigation by police and fire marshals, Lee R. Vaughan Jr., 52, was charged with arson and second-degree murder in relation to the fire that broke out in the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road.

A statement from Chesterfield police lists Vaughan as living in the same block where the fire broke out, but did not indicated whether he was a resident of the house that caught fire.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS personnel responded to a call around 3 a.m. Tuesday to find the house “fully engulfed in flames,” according to the statement. While putting out the fire, crews found the body of a deceased adult female in the house.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld while the medical examiner’s office works to confirm identification. The house suffered significant damage and is considered a total loss, police say.

