Chesterfield County police have identified a man killed Friday while trying to cross Jefferson Davis Highway as Gary L. Gammon Jr., 57, who had no permanent address.

Police said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Jefferson Davis Highway when the vehicle struck a man crossing the road. Gammon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped and remained on the scene after hitting the pedestrian, police said.

Police said their investigation is continuing and urged anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

