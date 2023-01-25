 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterfield police investigate fatal shooting after victim, 16, arrives at hospital

Rain ending today; Local general store opens; Popular newborn names

Chesterfield County police detectives are investigating the location of a Tuesday night fatal shooting after the 16-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital and died.

Chesterfield officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to Chippenham Hospital at the request of Richmond police, for a person who arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. The hospital is inside the city limits near the Chesterfield line.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead sometime later. 

"Detectives are still working to locate the exact location where this incident occurred," police said in a statement

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.

Mark Bowes (804) 649-6450

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

@RTDMarkBowes on Twitter

A Virginia school board is scheduled to vote this week on the departure of its superintendent after a 6-year-old student shot and wounded his teacher. The Newport News School Board has posted an agenda for a special meeting on Wednesday. It says it will vote on a separation agreement and severance package for Superintendent George Parker III. The board is also scheduled to vote on a new interim superintendent. Parker has been sharply criticized by parents and teachers who have called for his resignation or firing. Police say Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot by a student in her class as she was teaching at Richneck Elementary School.

