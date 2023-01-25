Chesterfield police investigate fatal shooting after victim, 16, arrives at hospital

A Virginia school board is scheduled to vote this week on the departure of its superintendent after a 6-year-old student shot and wounded his teacher. The Newport News School Board has posted an agenda for a special meeting on Wednesday. It says it will vote on a separation agreement and severance package for Superintendent George Parker III. The board is also scheduled to vote on a new interim superintendent. Parker has been sharply criticized by parents and teachers who have called for his resignation or firing. Police say Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot by a student in her class as she was teaching at Richneck Elementary School.