Chesterfield County police said late Tuesday that they are investigating the death of a man who appeared to have shot himself by accident.
About 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 8300 block of Hull Street Road, just south of Hicks Road. He was taken a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the initial investigation indicates that the man, whose identity was not immediately released, accidentally shot himself while handling a firearm.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
