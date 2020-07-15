Ambulance lights

Chesterfield County police said late Tuesday that they are investigating the death of a man who appeared to have shot himself by accident.

About 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 8300 block of Hull Street Road, just south of Hicks Road. He was taken a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the man, whose identity was not immediately released, accidentally shot himself while handling a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email