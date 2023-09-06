Chesterfield County police on Wednesday said they are searching for a juvenile male who was last seen Tuesday night.

Police said Xemir Russell, 15, was last seen leaving his residence on foot in the 1200 block of Branner Place at around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police described Russell as a black male, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black shorts and no shoes.

Russell is dependent on medication, police said, and is believed to be in danger. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

