Chesterfield County police reported late Wednesday that a woman died at a Richmond hospital after being taken into emergency custody during a mental health crisis.

The woman, identified only as a Chesterfield resident, died about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Richmond Police Department is investigating her death, with assistance from Chesterfield police.

Chesterfield police said they responded about 12:35 p.m. to the 20900 block of Truth Drive after receiving a report of a woman standing outside yelling. Arriving officers determined that the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis and, after consultation with Chesterfield mental health officials, took her into emergency custody without incident, police said.

The woman was taken by Chesterfield Fire & EMS to Richmond Community Hospital. While she was undergoing a health screening at the hospital, her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died, Chesterfield police said.

No other details were immediately available.

