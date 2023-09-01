Matthew K. Kirkland, 27, has been charged with rape, object sexual penetration, abduction, attempted strangulation, aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy.
He was arrested Wednesday.
Police said Kirkland and the woman interacted through an online platform. The assault took place when she met Kirkland in person, police said.
He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said anyone with information is asked to call them at (804) 748-1251.
