Chesterfield police arrested a county teacher Tuesday and charged her with assaulting several students in 2022.

Lisa Harbilas, 57, was served warrants for 12 counts of misdemeanor assault for incidents that occurred in August and November 2022.

In early March, the parents of a female student at Chesterfield Early Childhood Learning Academy reported to police that their child had been assaulted by Harbilas in late November 2022.

Police said in a statement Thursday that an investigation by Special Victims detectives led to three additional students assaulted by Harbilas in November and one assaulted in August. All the victims are age 5 or below.

Chesterfield County Public Schools spokesman Shawn Smith told the Times-Dispatch that Harbilas "will not return to the school division pending adjudication of the charges.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

