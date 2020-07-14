A Chesterfield truck driver died Monday in a tractor trailer crash on Chamberlayne Road in Henrico.
Henrico police said Tuesday that Dwight Daryl Harrison, 27, died at the scene after the tractor trailer he was driving overturned on the right shoulder of Chamberlayne near the intersection with Upham Drive.
Henrico 911 dispatch received a call about the crash at 10:40 a.m., and officers arrived to find the driver was already deceased.
Detectives with the Henrico Crash Team are still investigating the incident.
Would not surprise me in the least if someone in a car was texting and went into his lane. RIP
