chamberlayne crash

Henrico first responders investigate a crash along Chamberlayne Road on Monday, July 13, 2020.

 HENRICO COUNTY POLICE

A Chesterfield truck driver died Monday in a tractor trailer crash on Chamberlayne Road in Henrico.

Henrico police said Tuesday that Dwight Daryl Harrison, 27, died at the scene after the tractor trailer he was driving overturned on the right shoulder of Chamberlayne near the intersection with Upham Drive.

Henrico 911 dispatch received a call about the crash at 10:40 a.m., and officers arrived to find the driver was already deceased.

Detectives with the Henrico Crash Team are still investigating the incident.

