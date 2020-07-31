A construction worker was injured Friday morning after an "industrial accident" at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Broad and 10th streets around the project site were temporarily closed for about 30 minutes after the worker was struck by material causing injury, according to Jay Weisberger, spokesman for DPR Construction, which is overseeing the project. They are building a new inpatient children’s hospital adjacent to the VCU Children’s Pavilion in downtown Richmond.
The person is being treated at VCU Medical Center.
"We are still gathering details and do not want to speculate on the cause," Weisberger said. "We are investigating now and will take appropriate action once we have all the information. In the meantime, our thoughts are with this worker."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.