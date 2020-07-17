Police are searching for a convicted sex offender whom authorities said was mistakenly released Friday from Riverside Regional Jail.
The inmate, identified as Juan Pelaez-Marroquin, 20, of Chesterfield County, was being held after pleading guilty in January on two counts of forcible sodomy. He was awaiting sentencing.
Prince George County police said they responded to the jail, which is located at 500 Folar Trail in Prince George, at 1:57 a.m. Friday after jail officials reported that an inmate had been mistakenly released when he provided false information to their staff.
"A search of the immediate area for Juan Pelaez-Marroquin met with negative results," police said in a release.
Pelaez-Marroquin was described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair and weighing 180 pounds.
He currently is wanted for felony escape.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Prince George police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777, or tips can be sent using the P3tips app.
