Inmate escapes St. Mary’s Hospital

A search operation is underway by Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Corrections and the Henrico County Division of Police for an inmate who escaped from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday.

Law enforcement is encouraging anyone who sees Naseem I. Roulack to call 911 or #77 on a cellphone.

Roulack, 21, is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds.

He was last seen casually walking on Franklin Street and is believed to be wearing a gray T-shirt with black shorts and what appears to be either a white towel or sheet on his head and carrying a backpack or bag over his shoulder.

Roulack has facial tattoos to include “Cut Throat” on his right cheek, a tattoo on his left arm that says “RIP ish” and a tattoo on his right arm: Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.”

He also goes by the alias of Lil Nas.

Roulack, who is from Woodbridge, was transported from Greensville Correctional Center to St. Mary’s for medical treatment last week. He left the hospital on foot at around 5:42 a.m. Saturday.

Police have recovered his medical gown and the restraints he was wearing when he left the hospital.

State police have obtained an arrest warrant for Roulack on one felony count of escape for an individual already in police custody. Search efforts are being conducted on the ground by K9 tracking teams and patrols, as well as by air.