Funeral services were held Thursday for the Huguenot High School graduate and his stepfather who were shot and killed during a graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater last week.

The shooting stunned the city as graduation ceremonies were postponed and the school year ended early.

“(Shawn’s) smile was contagious; he did light up a room when he walked in,” said Kevin Olds, former assistant principal at Huguenot High School and current principal at George Wythe High School. “Despite what you hear or what you see in the media, this was a child of God.”

Smith was remembered as a good family man.

“He spent his time taking care of his family,” the Rev. Fred Wyatt of Speaking Spirit Ministries said about Smith during the eulogy. “The kids knew him as ‘dad.’ He spent his time taking care of his family, and that’s where his heart’s desire was.”