Fairfield Court shooting leaves one dead

A Thursday morning shooting in Fairfield Court has left one man dead.

Richmond Police responded to the 2100 block of Newbourne Street around 7:22 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.