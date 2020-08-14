Federal judge rejects Virginia death row inmate's appeal

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson on Friday dismissed an appeal by a death row inmate who murdered a police officer who attempted to stop and question him.

Thomas Alexander Porter, 44, one of only two remaining Virginia death row inmates, was convicted of the Oct. 28, 2005, capital murder of Stanley Reaves, of the Norfolk police department, who witnesses said was shot, fell to the ground and was then shot twice more.

Among other things, Porter has alleged a juror in his trial was biased. Porter's appeals have previously been turned down twice in federal district court but sent back for reconsideration in 2015 and 2018 by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which most recently held that a hearing was required on the bias claim.

Hudson held a hearing in February during which the former juror testified he did not intentionally conceal that his brother was a deputy sheriff and other family-related matters when questioned as a prospective juror.

"His repeated, credible reassurances that he did not think about his family's connection to law enforcement and crime could not have affected his judgment during the trial. He further reassured counsel that, if he had thought of his family, it would not have affected his ability to remain fair and impartial," wrote Hudson on Friday.

Rob Lee, Porter’s lawyer with the Virginia Capital Resource Center, wrote in an email Friday that, “We will decide how to proceed about an appeal after we have had a chance to carefully review Judge Hudson's ruling.”