crime scene

Henrico County police said Wednesday that a fifth suspect has been charged in connection with the July 7 murder of a juvenile in the 9500 block of Crown Court.

Saki Nowacki, 21, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder of the 17-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released because of his age.

Police said that they responded to the scene of a reported shooting at 12:33 a.m. The first-responders arrived and found one victim with gunshot wounds who died from the injuries.

Four others have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting. The names of two juvenile suspects are being withheld because of their age. Police said the two adult suspects are Malik J. Gary and Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown, both 19 years old.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip on the “p3Tip” app.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

