Four Hopewell residents have been charged with sexually assaulting or abusing juveniles following an investigation that commenced in June after police received a call for service involving a minor, police said.
Hopewell police said officers from the department’s field services division responded about 5:45 p.m. June 10 for a service call involving a juvenile in the 400 block of South 15th Avenue.
That prompted an investigation that led to the arrests of two men and two women this week on 18 total charges after interviews were conducted and evidence was collected, police said in a release.
Those arrested are:
Danny Wayne Bailey, 55, charged with two counts of abduction, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of attempt to poison and one count of object sexual penetration.
James Walter Loving, 61, charged with two counts of abduction, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of attempt to poison and one count of object sexual penetration.
Brandi Marie Murray, 36, charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect.
Edith Philips, 56, charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect.
All four defendants are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
Police did not disclose how many children were allegedly victimized, provide their ages or describe their relationship, if any, to the defendants. The dates and location of the alleged offenses also were not disclosed.
In a statement, police said no additional information could be released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
