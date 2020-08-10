The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the driver of vehicle that authorities said triggered a three-vehicle crash in Hanover on Saturday and killed a passenger in the suspect’s car.
The driver, whom police identified as Herber Ontoniel Luna-Contreras, 31, of North Chesterfield, fled the scene of the crash on foot and remains at large. Killed was Jonathan Rios Perez, 23, also of North Chesterfield, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat of Luna-Contreras’ Jeep Wrangler when the wreck occurred.
Sheriff’s investigators have obtained a warrant for Luna-Contreras charging him with felony hit-and-run driving, “with additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation.”
About 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a Jeep Wrangler driving recklessly on state Route 54. Before officers could locate the vehicle, the Wrangler sideswiped a Jeep Cherokee and struck a Subaru SUV head-on as those vehicles were traveling in the opposite direction. The Subaru caught fire on impact.
The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru, a man in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The front seat passenger in Luna-Contreras’ vehicle was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Perez was found dead in the rear seat.
Police described Luna-Contreras as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 190 to 200 pounds. He is known to color his hair black. He also goes by the alias “Jesus Perez.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luna-Contreras can call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
