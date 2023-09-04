 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hanover police investigating after body found in field

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a field on Route 360 on Monday morning.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Police said deputies located an abandoned vehicle on the side of Mechanicsville Turnpike near River Road at 8:22 a.m. Monday. The body was found around 100 yards away from the vehicle at around 9:27 a.m., police said. 

Authorities said there were no obvious signs of injury. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

