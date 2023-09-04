Hanover police investigating after body found in field

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a field on Route 360 on Monday morning.
Police said deputies located an abandoned vehicle on the side of Mechanicsville Turnpike near River Road at 8:22 a.m. Monday. The body was found around 100 yards away from the vehicle at around 9:27 a.m., police said.
Authorities said there were no obvious signs of injury. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
