Police on Wednesday said they are investigating a report of a man who assaulted three people on Richmond's Southside.

Multiple law enforcement units, including a Richmond police helicopter and Chesterfield County K-9 unit, responded to a wooded area near Forest Hill Avenue and Chippenham Parkway at around 9 p.m. Monday, police said. Two victims reported that an unknown man had assaulted them, police said. A third victim, an adult male, also reported that he was assaulted.

The victims told police that the suspect stole several items. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

A Richmond resident reported that multiple roadways, including areas near the 7100 block of Forest Hill Avenue and portions of Chippenham Parkway and Virginia State Route 76, were shut down as well.

It is not clear whether a suspect has been apprehended.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

