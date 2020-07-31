One man is dead and another is in police custody after a late Thursday night shooting, according to Henrico County police.

At 11 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street, near Mechanicsville Turnpike and North Laburnum Avenue, where they found a man "with injuries."

The man, who won't be identified until the next of kin is notified, died on the scene.

Danquail L. Ballou, 27, of Henrico, has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police said they are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through the P3Tips app on your smart device.

