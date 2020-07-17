Henrico police are investigating the death of Bobby Levell Jefferson, 42, of Henrico County, found lying on the side of the road in the 3800 block of Bolling Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Jefferson was suffering from injuries to his face, head and back, said police. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and died on Monday.
Henrico police are asking for the community's help to bring closure to the family and this incident. Police said it is currently a death investigation until detectives get more information.
If you were around E. Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road on Sunday evening and had contact with Jefferson, or saw anything, please contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.