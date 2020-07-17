police lights night

Henrico police are investigating the death of Bobby Levell Jefferson, 42, of Henrico County, found lying on the side of the road in the 3800 block of Bolling Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Jefferson was suffering from injuries to his face, head and back, said police. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and died on Monday.

Henrico police are asking for the community's help to bring closure to the family and this incident. Police said it is currently a death investigation until detectives get more information.

If you were around E. Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road on Sunday evening and had contact with Jefferson, or saw anything, please contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance: Burglary suspect sought by Henrico police

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email