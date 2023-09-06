Henrico police on Tuesday announced they had made two arrests in connection to a Saturday night shooting on West Broad Street in Henrico.

Police said that Deontae Marquel Winston, 33, and Katoya Brown, 35, both of Crewe, were arrested Tuesday. Each has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Henrico police responded to the 11100 block of West Broad Street at around 8:48 p.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lozak at 804-501-5588.

