Henrico police are investigating a Sunday evening homicide that occurred in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue.

On August 20, 2023, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Emporia Street and Hillbrook Avenue for a reported suspicious situation.

Once officers arrived on scene, several gunshots were heard.

A group of males was seen running from a yard and fleeing in vehicles. Responding officers located an adult male in a yard in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was identified as Earl Young Jr., 44, of Henrico.

While on scene, an adult male approached officers and stated he had been shot as well. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in this neighborhood around the 9 p.m. hour is asked to contact Det. Z Noah at (804) 501-5581. You can also submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com; both methods are anonymous.-