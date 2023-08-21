A school nurse at Godwin High School in Henrico County was arrested on felony drug charges in the school's parking lot Thursday, according to police.

A Henrico police officer pulled the woman over for an expired vehicle inspection at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday as she was driving east on Ridgefield Parkway, and she pulled into the Godwin High parking lot, police said.

Officers found methamphetamine, Suboxone, Xanax and cocaine in the woman’s car, according to a Henrico police spokeswoman.

Richmond-area schools welcome students back for new school year About 150,000 students started school Monday across Richmond, and Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties. As part of a new safety measure, every high school in Henrico County will employ weapons scanners at school entrances.

Leslie Minter Johnson, 47, of Henrico is charged with possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, and two counts of possession of a schedule I or II drug.

Johnson was also arrested in January on a petit larceny charge, according to court documents.

Henrico Public Schools spokesman Ken Blackstone said Johnson is “on administrative leave as part of an ongoing personnel matter.”

Johnson is being held at Henrico Jail West without bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 19.

