Update: Murder charge filed against man accused in West End standoff

Murder charges have been filed against a man who police say was in a standoff for more than three hours in the Gates Head neighborhood in Henrico County on Monday. A woman's body was found at the scene, police said.

Richard Alan Lombardi, 51, of Henrico, faces a charge of second-degree murder. He was being held at the Henrico County Jail on no bond as of Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as Amber Kavanagh Riley, 49, of Henrico County. Riley and Lombardi knew one another, according to police.

Police said they arrived in the 9500 block of Downing Street at around 3:01 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers said Lombardi refused to come out of the home.

The area around the house was locked down and residents were told to stay inside homes.

Lombardi was taken into custody at about 6:21 p.m. without incident, police said.

The Henrico Police Forensics Unit remained at the site Monday evening to collect evidence and process the scene. The investigation is ongoing.