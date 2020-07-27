Police lights day

A 76-year-old Henrico County woman was fatally struck Monday morning by a vehicle backing out of a driveway, police said.

Henrico authorities responded about 8:40 a.m. to the 500 block of Welwyn Road, about a mile south of the intersection of River and Gaskins roads.

Henrico police said a driver was backing a 2012 Jeep Cherokee out of a driveway when the pedestrian was struck. The victim, identified as Lucy Le, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol were being considered as factors. The incident remains under investigation.

scox@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6610

Twitter: @ShawnCoxRTD

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance: Burglary suspect sought by Henrico police

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email