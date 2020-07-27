A 76-year-old Henrico County woman was fatally struck Monday morning by a vehicle backing out of a driveway, police said.
Henrico authorities responded about 8:40 a.m. to the 500 block of Welwyn Road, about a mile south of the intersection of River and Gaskins roads.
Henrico police said a driver was backing a 2012 Jeep Cherokee out of a driveway when the pedestrian was struck. The victim, identified as Lucy Le, was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Police said neither speed nor alcohol were being considered as factors. The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.