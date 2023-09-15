Henrico County police said they're investigating a series of fights between high school students that also resulted in a crash on Friday.

School resource officers assigned to Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive were alerted to a fight that started following a pep rally, police said.

A school nurse treated two students for minor injuries received during the rally, where pepper spray was used, police said.

Fights later started at a nearby shopping center, police said. A driver of a sport-utility vehicle also struck a U.S. Postal Service van, overturning it and ejecting the driver, police said.

The van's driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two juveniles also struck by the SUV suffered minor injuries and drove themselves to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The female adult driver of the SUV has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash and fights are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 780-1000.