With the aid of state and federal authorities, Hopewell police have rounded up nine suspects after a months-long investigation of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana trafficking in the city.
“For approximately a year, detectives from the Hopewell Police Department Street Crimes Unit, along with our state and federal law enforcement partners, worked to reduce the sale of illegal narcotics in the city of Hopewell," Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal said in a statement. "We will continue to remove violent offenders from the streets."
Police announced Monday that the sweep occurred last Wednesday as authorities sought to find and arrest nine suspects on 22 indictments returned by a Hopewell Circuit Court grand jury.
Hopewell officers were assisted by Virginia State Police, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The suspects, who are being held at Riverside Regional Jail, include:
Karl Douglas McCray, 37, of Hopewell, charged with three counts of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of distribution of narcotics within 1,000 feet of school property.
Lesaux Pere Brown, 37, of Hopewell, charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine.
Jarrod Lamont Hill, 39, of Hopewell, charged with two counts of distribution of heroin.
Derrick Holmes Jr., 26, of Hopewell, charged with one count distribution of marijuana.
Kirt Delmonte Berry, 34, of Hopewell, charged with four counts of distribution of cocaine and heroin, three counts of possession of a firearm while selling a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Damiano Ramone Moore, 35, of Hopewell, charged with one count of distribution of an imitation controlled substance and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses.
Zhaquann Damien Fisher, 28, of Hopewell, charged with one count of distribution of heroin.
Jaquon Williams, 26, of Hopewell, charged with two counts of distribution of heroin.
Lynda Joyce Green, 36, of Prince George, charged with one count of possession of cocaine.
