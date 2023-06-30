A former teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School has been indicted on charges of sexual acts between an adult and a teen.

Henrico authorities charged Megan Pauline Jordan, 25, of Chesterfield, with eight counts of carnal knowledge/statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties.

Henrico County police in a statement said they were made aware in early June of potentially inappropriate acts between an adult and student. The incidents are believed to have occurred during the 2022-23 school year, police said.

Police collaborated with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and gathered enough information to seek indictments against Jordan, officials said.

Jordan appeared in court Friday and remains in the custody of the Henrico County Sheriff's Office without bond. Police say no additional details will be made available as the investigation remains active.

Messages left with the school principal and district superintendent were not immediately returned Friday.

Henrico Police are asking anyone who may have been affected or has additional information to contact Det. Grant at (804) 501-7700 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

