A Minnesota couple pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Richmond to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in a scheme involving law enforcement impersonators who victimized older people.
Authorities alleged that among the victims of Chirag Janakbhai Choksi, and his wife, Shachi Naishadh Majmudar, both 35, was a retired Chesterfield County woman who withdrew $238,400 in cash from her bank accounts.
Choksi, who also pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated identity theft, and Majmudar were initially charged in September with mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. They were most recently named last month in a superseding indictment against them and four other defendants.
Choksi faces up to 22 years in prison and $500,000 in fines, while Majmudar could receive up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine when they are sentenced Nov. 6 by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.
The two Minnesotans were members of a conspiracy that impersonated law enforcement officials to trick and coerce victims into shipping cash to other conspirators, authorities said. The scammers operated in states including New Jersey, California, Indiana, Texas, Illinois and Minnesota.
According to an FBI affidavit, such schemes often start with robocalls aimed at creating a sense of urgency with victims, telling them that they have a serious legal problem.
In pleading guilty, the two defendants admitted that other conspirators claiming to be with the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration or the Internal Revenue Service would warn victims that they were facing serious legal trouble and that if they did not take immediate action, they could be arrested, fined or lose government benefits.
The victims were told that in order to avoid consequences, they must pay money to a purported government entity.
The Chesterfield victim, identified as a 65-year-old woman with a 32-year-old son with special needs, sent eight FedEx packages containing cash to other states at the direction of people she thought were federal drug agents, who falsely told her that a vehicle stopped in Texas near the Mexican border contained cocaine and her bank information.
The alleged scammers, posing as DEA agents, convinced her to turn over half the cash in her bank accounts in good faith until a thorough investigation was conducted to clear her of any criminal activity. They said that at the end of the investigation, her money would be returned.
The Chesterfield woman withdrew cash from her accounts and mailed it to addresses in California, New Jersey, Indiana, Texas, Illinois and Minnesota.
Choksi and Majmudar, of Eden View, Minn., admitted they were “money mules” in the operation — those who picked up the packages of cash under assumed identities and deposited the money in various bank accounts.
Other victims and losses cited in the 14-page FBI affidavit include a 70-year-old man in Nevada who lost $39,000; an 85-year-old man in Ohio, $29,500; a 69-year-old man in Kansas, $10,000; an 80-year-old woman in Massachusetts, $9,500; a 76-year-old woman in North Carolina, $6,500; and an 82-year-old woman, $10,000.
Wish the reporter had added information about whether any of the victims, such as our 65-year-old Richmond woman with a disabled child, will have any of their money returned. And, if the couple arrested in Minnesota were "money mules", whether those higher in the conspiracy have or will be caught? Not the sharpest example of reporting.
