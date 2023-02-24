They are the lynchpin between those who need help and those who provide help.

And on Friday, Richmond’s 911 dispatchers got some help themselves.

A class of 13 graduates joined the ranks of the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response. The 40th & 41st Basic Dispatch Academy is the largest number of new 911 recruits to join in more than seven years, according to the department.

“They’ve actually started answering 911 calls last week under the supervision of a trainer,” said Stephen Willoughby, director of Richmond’s DECPR. “We’re already seeing the impacts that 13 additional individuals provide to our call center.”

Public safety staffing, including dispatchers, were hard hit nationwide by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil protests triggered by George Floyd’s murder.

The National Emergency Number Association described the drain on manpower as a “911 staffing crisis” that took its toll on Richmond.

Although Richmond remains the second-busiest 911 emergency call center in the commonwealth, the city’s call center was operating with around 28 vacancies prior to Friday’s graduation ceremony.

The 13 new recruits bring the department’s staffing from 56.5 to 69.5, but it still falls far short of the authorized 85 positions. Still, Richmond’s emergency call center remains the cream of the crop compared to other departments in the state.

Richmond’s call center is only one of the few emergency call centers accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, and it is on track again to earn accreditation this year.

The department also fielded as many as 298,665 calls for service as recently as 2022 and up to 23,994 calls in January of this year.

“We’re one of the busiest 911 centers to work at, but we have some great folks that work with us,” Willoughby said. “Part of that is selecting the right candidates, training them the right way and instituting a culture of service in our organization.”

The department also worked to alleviate its staffing challenges through adopting a 15% salary increase for a starting wage of $22.78 per hour. It also increased recruiting, accelerated its training and updated its technology, such as remote call-taking and systems to help reduce the number of incoming calls.

Graduate Tish’Lara Jarvis, a mother of four looking for a career change, said working as a 911 dispatcher was a big career change after working 13 years as a dispatcher for public transportation, but the community she gained was worth the challenge.

“We all helped each other, you know, pick each other up when we needed to, pushed each other to the next level because this is not an easy job,” Jarvis said.

Julia Horrocks, a longtime Richmond resident, said she’s glad to hear 911 dispatchers are getting the support they need. Horrocks said she was put on hold after calling 911 while reporting a shooting in her neighborhood a few days ago.

Horrocks said she has been living in the city for about 18 years and is no stranger to petty crime in her Church Hill community, but when she and her neighbors heard gunfire and found bullet holes in her garage door, she knew it was time to call the police.

“This is not my first issue with crime, but this is the first time I’m scared and I didn’t have anyone answer the phone,” said Horrocks, adding that an officer was eventually dispatched to the scene after a long wait.

Although his department is not fully staffed at the moment, Willoughby said instances like Horrocks’ are far from the norm.

“I’ve had the opportunity to build a very great team,” Willoughby said. “They’re compassionate. They care about what is happening. It pains us when a caller gets a recording, but trust me there’s lots of going on behind the scenes so we can answer the next call.”

“This is only the beginning,” he added, as the department plans to advertise for the next academy class in July.