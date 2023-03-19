Colin Dickerson’s phone was stolen at the Hilton Garden Inn in western Henrico County on Sunday afternoon. The 26-year-old said that when he saw a gun in the would-be thief’s jacket pocket, he decided not to go after it.

“You better back off. I’m going to shoot you,” the man told Dickerson.

But police arrived at around 4:40 p.m. and pursued the man into the nearby woods. The man fired his weapon at officers, said Lt. Matthew Pecka, a spokesperson for the Henrico Division of Police. Officers fired back.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Pecka said. It’s unclear if he was shot by police or suffered a self-inflicted injury. No officers were hurt.

The episode shut down West Broad Street near Innsbrook, drawing police in camouflage and bulletproof vests and aircraft circling above.

Dickerson lives in the Rochester, New York, area and was traveling with his mother to Texas to visit family. They stopped in Henrico for the night and planned to continue driving Monday.

Dickerson said he was charging his phone in the hotel lobby but left it unattended for a minute when he stepped out to the parking lot. When he returned, he said, the phone was gone and the cord was on the floor. He later realized his backpack was missing, too, and ran to the parking lot.

A man wearing a dark puffy jacket and hood and a woman with long, braided hair holding two bags of chips were standing there, looking at Dickerson, he said. The pair had been in the hotel moments earlier when Dickerson’s phone was charging.

“Give me back my phone,” Dickerson said. Someone at the hotel called police.

The man denied having the phone but kept his right hand in his pocket. Dickerson said he grabbed at the man’s arm, but the man jerked away. The man told Dickerson to back off or he would shoot him.

“He kept threatening to shoot me,” Dickerson said. “It was a scary situation.”

He said that when he saw a small, silver-colored handgun in the man’s jacket, he decided not to go after it. But Dickerson’s mother, Terri Dickerson, not seeing the gun, decided to follow the man until police arrived.

The man ran west on Broad Street toward the woods along Old Sadler Road and Interstate 64. At some point, he fired at officers. One or two officers returned fire, Pecka said.

Police arrested the woman – it’s unclear if she’s an adult or juvenile. Pecka did not know the names of the man or the woman. Virginia State Police also responded to the call.

Dickerson said his phone was not recovered.

