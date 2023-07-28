One man has been charged with murder in connection with a Henrico homicide earlier this month.

Henrico Police arrested Ra’Quan Shaheim Gordon, 26, of Henrico, in the death of Teshawn Damon Archer, 18, also of Henrico.

On July 12, police responded around 8:14 p.m. to the 7700 block of Northbourne Court for a report of a shooting. Officers located Archer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police carried out a search warrant Thursday and arrested Gordon at a residence where he was believed to be staying. He was placed into custody without incident.

Gordon has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to contact Det. R. Breeden at (804) 501-5243 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

