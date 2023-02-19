A man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was found dead in the 1300 block of Minefee Street in South Richmond on Saturday night.

Richmond police were called to the area shortly after 9 p.m. following reports of gunfire and a person down. Officers arrived and found a male adult lying unresponsive on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the man’s identification. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.