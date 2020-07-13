A man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday on the indoor firing range at Green Top Shooting Range in Hanover County, the second such death there in five days.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 11:21 a.m. about a shooting at Green Top in the 11500 block of Lakeridge Parkway. Upon arrival, deputes found a man in his late 20s dead of an apparent gunshot wound, said Hanover Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve DiLoreto.
“The indication is that it was not accidental,” DiLoreto said. “It was a single gunshot wound. I’m going to guess that ultimately, in a few weeks when the medical examiner’s report comes out, it will be ruled a suicide.”
Sheriff’s investigators are “interviewing witnesses and collecting whatever video they have in the building and evidence on the scene,” he added. “So we’ll probably know more by the end of the day. But we do know that no one else was involved, no one else was injured, we’re not looking for a suspect [and] there’s no threat to the community.”
DiLoreto said the man who died apparently was by himself at the time of the shooting.
The incident occurred five days after another man, in his early 20s, is believed to have taken his own life with a firearm on Green Top’s firing range. The Sheriff’s Office received the call in that case at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, DiLoreto said.
That shooting also is being investigated as an apparent suicide, but the medical examiner has not yet ruled on the manner of death.
At this stage of the investigation, the two deaths do not appear to be related, DiLoreto said.
Green Top Shooting Range is in a separate building and about 2.5 miles from Green Top Sporting Goods. Both are on Lakeridge Parkway.
Steve Helber, a range customer, was sighting a new gun he recently purchased when the shooting occurred.
Helber said he was in a shooting bay with eight separate lanes. He said five customers were in the bay at the time, in addition to a range officer.
Helber said he was in lane eight and had fired off one round while sighting his gun when he heard the range officer yell, “No!”
The range officer then radioed security personnel about what had just occurred, Helber said. “They asked if it was an accidental shooting, and he said, no,” he said.
Helber said he and the other customers were then asked to clear their weapons and move out of the area.
“I had to wait for the investigators to come in and talk to us,” he said.
Helber said he doesn’t believe the shooting victim, who apparently rented a firearm to shoot, had been inside the range very long.
“I saw him when he was coming in,” he said.
Blaine Altaffer, CEO for Green Top, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
The next session of the General Assembly should look into better regulating shooting ranges and place better controls on these dangerous weapons.
Disproportionately too many American lives are lost each year to guns.
Gun owners are much more likely to be hurt by the guns in their own home than they ever are likely to be hurt by an aggressor with a gun.
“Having a gun in the home is associated with an increased risk of firearm homicide and firearm suicide, regardless of storage practice, type of gun, or number of guns in the home.1 Guns kept in the home are more likely to be involved in a fatal or nonfatal unintentional shooting, criminal assault or suicide attempt than to be used to injure or kill in self-defense.2 Rather than conferring protection, guns in the home are associated with an increased risk of homicide by a family member or intimate acquaintance.”
Seems like an extreme way to get shed of guns. Period.
Spacy Peter demonstrating typical conservative “compassion” for a citizen’s life lost.
So says one who thinks guns kill people.
And you think the folks on here believe you also mourned for George Floyd .... it was just another excuse for you to be you. Duh ...... land period.
drake only cares when it fits his agenda. Care anything at all about the black lives in the womb little fella?
Not really, don't think mallard could spawn one.
My they DO obsess over me. I must be making them feel guilty.
