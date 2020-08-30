Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound overnight in South Richmond

Police are investigating an apparent shooting in South Richmond that left one man dead early Sunday.

Richmond officers responded at around 12:08 a.m. to a report of a person down on West Clopton Street.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim had not been released as of Sunday afternoon. Police said the medical examiner is determining the exact cause and manner of death.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

— John Reid Blackwell