A woman's voice shook over the courtroom intercom as she told a Richmond judge Monday how she had been forever changed by the crimes the judge later described as "just simply horrific."
"Once something like this happens to you, you will never be the same," she said through a Spanish-language translator. "I can't bear going out ... It has me shaking."
Last June, the woman was at a club off Jefferson Davis Highway when she was approached in the parking lot by a man she'd later identify as Jose Ortiz Claros. Armed with a "very realistic looking air gun," Ortiz Claros forced the woman into his car and later held the gun to her head and side, forcing her to have sex and perform sex acts on him for over two hours, according to prosecutor Brooke E. Pettit.
The woman was ill Monday and, given concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was allowed to give her testimony by phone.
"My happiness was taken," she said crying.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge William R. Marchant found Ortiz Claros guilty of rape, abduction, two counts of forcible sodomy and four gun crimes at a trial in February. On Monday, Marchant sentenced the man to 39 years in prison.
The club, La Rumba, was letting out around 2 a.m. when Ortiz Claros approached the woman, who was a distance away from her boyfriend and others she'd gone there with, Pettit said. Ortiz Claros falsely claimed he was a police officer and threatened to shoot her and those she'd come with, if she didn't come with him. Pettit said Ortiz Claros, who is from El Salvador, but is in the country legally, made racists remarks and said "no one would miss her."
"She had injuries to her entire body," Pettit told the judge. "There were scrapes and bruises."
Around 4 a.m., the woman was able to escape and take shelter at the home of a stranger on Walmsley Boulevard, where police found her, Pettit said.
Ortiz Claros maintains his innocence, according to his attorney, Raul Novo, who questioned some of the DNA evidence. But his DNA was found on the woman, who was otherwise a stranger.
Pettit said police were able to link Ortiz Claros to the incident based on an earlier 911 call from the same club, where a man claiming to be an officer had brandished a gun and demanded that another patron perform a sex act. Police were called again when the friends of the woman who was abducted realized she was missing, and she later identified Ortiz Claros from a photo lineup.
