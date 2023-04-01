A South Richmond man has died a day after he allegedly killed his wife and then was shot by police.

Richmond Police said Saturday that James Talbert III, 63, had died of wounds in a shooting by officers who were trying to arrest him for the fatal shooting of his wife, Peace Talbert, 55, at their home on Evergreen Avenue in South Side.

Police spokesman James Mercante said officers went to the home in the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue on Friday at 10:39 a.m. in response to a report that a person had been shot inside the home. Mercante said they found Peace Talbert "unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

She died from her injuries at a local hospital.

A half-hour later, two officers in the city's Fourth Precinct encountered James Talbert outside of his vehicle in the 4200 block of North Avenue in North Side. Mercante said the officers fired their weapons and struck Talbert. They were not injured, but "rendered aid" at the scene, Mercante said. Talbert died on Friday night in a local hospital.

Police said the officers recovered a firearm at the scene of the shooting.

"The homicide is under investigation and, as with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department is conducting a thorough investigation of the officer-involved shooting incident," Mercante said on Saturday.

Police asked anyone with information about the incidents to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. They also may use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones to report information anonymously.

