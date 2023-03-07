Police are investigating a Manchester shooting that left one adult male dead Monday night.
The Department of Emergency Communications received a call just after 8:30 p.m. Monday reporting gunfire in the 1600 block of Bainbridge Street, according to a police statement.
Officers arriving at the scene were notified by a citizen that a man was down a few blocks away, in the 00 block of East 16th Street, with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have asked anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Tovar of the Major Crimes unit at (804) 467-4433 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
