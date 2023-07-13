Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested one man on child pornography charges.

Thomas Ray Mickles, 37, of Mechanicsville, was charged with eight counts of producing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.

Investigators received a tip in June from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding possible possession of child pornography by an individual in Hanover County.

The investigation resulted in Mickles' arrest, followed by a search of his residence on the 7000 block of Cold Harbor Road. Evidence collected at the residence led to Mickles' charges. He is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

