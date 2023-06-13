The suspect in the Midlothian Turnpike homicide of Marcus Dobson in April has been indicted.

Travaris Williams, 36, of Richmond, was indicted on June 5 and has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At approximately 9:08 p.m. on April 27, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Dobson, down and unresponsive in the grass area near a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where that night he succumbed to his injury.

Major Crimes detectives have been investigating this homicide and arrested Williams on May 19.