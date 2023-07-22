A Chesterfield grand jury on Monday indicted Robert T. Braithwaite on charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence manslaughter.

Braithwaite, of North Chesterfield, was driving west on Robious Road on April 16 when his 2016 Hyundai Sonata hit a 1995 Nissan Frontier that was turning left onto Woodmont Drive just before 8 p.m., police said.

The other driver, John M. Wilson, 56, and Braithwaite were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Wilson died two days later.

Police said Braithwaite was arrested without incident on Friday and taken to the county jail, where he is being held on a secured bond.