Richmond police said Tuesday that a suspect in a Midlothian Turnpike apartment homicide this spring has been indicted.
Travaris Williams, 36, of Richmond, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police in a statement said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 9:08 p.m. on April 27 for a report of a person shot.
Marcus Dobson was found "down and unresponsive in the grass area near a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police said. He died at a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
