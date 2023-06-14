Richmond police said Tuesday that a suspect in a Midlothian Turnpike apartment homicide this spring has been indicted.

Travaris Williams, 36, of Richmond, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police in a statement said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 9:08 p.m. on April 27 for a report of a person shot.

Marcus Dobson was found "down and unresponsive in the grass area near a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police said. He died at a hospital.

