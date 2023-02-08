Richmond police have released the names of two people killed in a January shooting.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that Tyreese Robinson, 30, of Richmond, and Terry Brown, Jr., 25, of Richmond, died in the incident.

They are the third and fourth homicide victims of the year in the city.

Officers responded to the Jan. 27 shooting in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street at about 3:10 p.m.

First responders took Brown to a local hospital and Robinson arrived at the hospital soon after, also suffering a gunshot wound, said police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

