The Richmond Police Department has announced 16 felony indictments against Sherral Crawley, the owner of No Limit Towing and Recovery located at 4505 Richmond Highway, after a search warrant was executed at the Richmond business on Friday.

Police said they entered the business at around 9 a.m. to conduct a search. Officers seized boxes of records and other evidence that police said indicates "fraud and vehicle theft that has impacted dozens of city residents," starting "sometime in the summer of 2020." The execution of the warrant came after a nearly year-long investigation that dates back to December 2022, police said.

Police say that Not Limit Towing would tow vehicles from private lots and subsequently demolish or sell the vehicles to other parties without adhering to Virginia law regarding mechanics and storage liens and abandoned vehicle processes. On some occasions, No Limit Towing would possess vehicles for a week before illegally disposing of them.

The felony charges are "Grand Larceny related," according to police.

“I can’t imagine anything more disconcerting than walking out of your front door to take your kids to school and your only source of transportation is gone,” Richmond Chief of Police Rick Edwards said. “This investigation is a result of months and months of research, interviews, meticulous follow-up, by detectives and collaboration and work by our partner, DMV, that brings an end to this criminal behavior.”