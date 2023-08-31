An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting left one person dead in Hopewell Wednesday night, police said.

Hopewell police officers responded to the 2700 block of Gordon Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a male with a firearm actively firing shots, police said. Responding officers made contact with the suspect — identified as Berkley Lee Collins Jr., 74, of Hopewell — who was holding two firearms, and gave him "clear and concise verbal commands in an attempt to de-escalate the situation," according to police.

Police said the suspect did not comply with orders and discharged his firearm, prompting the officers to return fire. Officers immediately began rendering medical aid to Collins, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 804-674-2133. Information also can be passed anonymously to the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

