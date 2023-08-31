An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting left one person dead in Hopewell Wednesday night, police said.
Hopewell police officers responded to the 2700 block of Gordon Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a male with a firearm actively firing shots, police said. Responding officers made contact with the suspect
— identified as Berkley Lee Collins Jr., 74, of Hopewell — who was holding two firearms, and gave him "clear and concise verbal commands in an attempt to de-escalate the situation," according to police.
Police said the suspect did not comply with orders and discharged his firearm, prompting the officers to return fire. Officers immediately began rendering medical aid to Collins, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 804-674-2133. Information also can be passed anonymously to the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or through the P3 Tips mobile app.
From the Archives: Richmond tunnels
07-01-1938 (cutline): Richmond's 'Holland Tube'--Shown above is the southern opening of the tunnel beneath the James River and Kanawhat Canal, built originally to carry water from the old pump house to the city reservoir but later used as a passageway by Richmonders of a few decades ago. J. L. Munson, engineer at the electric power plant which now stands on the site of the pump-house, is shown near the mouth of the tube.
Times-Dispatch
06-12-1974 (cutline): Workmen view partly cleared tunnel entrance on Gamble's Hill. Tunnel runs for some three blocks east to west under Byrd Street.
Bob Jones, Jr.
03-06-1941 (cutline): Filling up Byrd Street Tunnel--Workers start filling in the old Byrd Street tunnell, formerly used by the R., F. & P. Railroad. The job will cost $14,299. The Department of Public Works will supply $3,657 and the WPA will furnish $10,642.
Staff photo
11-11-1977 (cutline): Tunnels, containing steam heating lines, zigzag to government buildings.
Carl Lynn
10-29-1970 (cutline): The Overton Street tunnel connecting Seventh and Ninth Streets just north of the Ninth Street Bridge, will be closed permanently after 9 a.m. Monday. City Traffic Engineer W.F. Thomas said the tunnel is being demolished to make way for the north abutment of the new Ninth Street Bridge. The city authorized construction of the tunnel by the former Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, now Seaboard Coast Line Railroad, in February 1917. The tunnel now carries a daily traffic load of nearly 2,700 vehicles.
Sterling A. Clarke
11-13-1977: Plan of Property showing tunnel systems of State Capitol Buildings and Medical College of Virginia.
handout
01-25-1953 (cutline): An MCV orderly pushes a wheelchair patient to old Memorial Hospital for physical therapy. This tunnel passes under Broad Street traffic.
Times-Dispatch
08-12-1970 (cutline): Work continues on the tunnel which will permit persons to pass between the new City Hall and the Health, Safety, Welfare Building without having to cross Marshall Street. This photo, taken from the new City Hall, shows the forms for the walls of the tunnel, expected to cost $91,000 and the walk way about it, where now-closed Marshall Street will be replaced. The automobiles and construction vehicles are parked in the future site of a mall, planned for next fiscal year at cost of $1.1 million. Construction of the tunnel is expected to be completed in about six weeks, and Marshall Street should be reopened before winter.
Bob Brown
12-10-1941 (cutline): In real emergency, Captiol Square tunnels might be air raid shelters. But city officials hope better shelters will be available if bombers come.
Staff photo
01-25-1953 (cutline): Governor Battle takes subterranean route to Mansion during rain. He used tunnels once in campaign to help Adlai Stevenson dodge crowd.
Times-Dispatch
10-16-1966 (cutline): Julian Cornwell (left), Park Supervisor, studies tunnel blueprints. Bob Davis (right) is construction foreman for the project. The tunnel was located in Petersburg and was originally built in 1864 during the Civil War and was being excavated in 1966.
Staff photo